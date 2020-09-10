September 10, 2020

An electronic nose for wine

by David Bradley, Inderscience

sake
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Researchers in China have applied an array of sensors—an electronic nose—that can sniff bouquet of rice wine and offer an estimate of the vintage. Writing in the International Journal of Computer Applications in Technology, the scientists explain how their artificial olfactory system takes data from sensors sampling a rice wine and uses a computer to carry out a statistical analysis of the signals to give an essentially 100 percent accurate age for the wine.

Wei Ding, Peiyi Zhu, and Ya Gu of the Changshu Institute of Technology in Jiangsu explain how they can quickly record a profile of the volatile substances present in a rice sample using a Taguchi Gas Sensor. The data from samples of known vintage can then be used to train an algorithm that applies a range of analytical statistical methods to find a correlation between the chemical profile of those volatile compounds and the age of the rice wine. When the system is then presented with a sample of an unknown wine the training process works in reverse to extract a profile and suggest a vintage.

The team reports that their early tests using Linear Discriminant Analysis as the statistical method could give them an accuracy a little short of 100 percent and at that level could not distinguish between wines that were made within a year or so of each other. They used a more sophisticated based on a Back Propagation Neural Network and this improved the results so that they could give a vintage for any wine to the precise year it was produced, thus with 100 percent accuracy. Knowing the precise year in which a wine is produced is key to its value and to its consumption.

Explore further

New model gives wineries better data from existing tests
More information: Wei Ding et al. Age identification of Chinese rice wine using electronic nose, International Journal of Computer Applications in Technology (2020). DOI: 10.1504/IJCAT.2020.109345
Provided by Inderscience
Citation: An electronic nose for wine (2020, September 10) retrieved 11 September 2020 from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-09-electronic-nose-wine.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors
IFTTT announces Pro plan with advanced features, monthly fee

7 hours ago
Computer scientists use artificial intelligence to predict the frequencies of drug side effects

10 hours ago
DeepMind's AlphaZero breathes new life into the old art of chess

Sep 10, 2020
Wireless device captures sleep data without using cameras or body sensors

Sep 10, 2020
Experiments reveal why human-like robots elicit uncanny feelings

Sep 10, 2020
Sick of city din? Try 'noise-cancelling headphones' for your flat

Sep 10, 2020
A quantum-inspired framework for video sentiment analysis

Sep 10, 2020

User comments